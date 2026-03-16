Trump Officials Call ‘Bullsh*t’ on Tucker Carlson’s CIA Investigation Claim, Reports Marc Caputo

Axios White House correspondent Marc Caputo reported on Sunday evening that top Trump administration officials called “bullsh*t” on Tucker Carlson’s shocking claim he was spied on by the CIA and may be charged for acting as a foreign agent.

Carlson stunned many on Sunday with a short clip posted to social media claiming, “The CIA is preparing some kind of criminal referral against me, a crime report to the Department of Justice, on the basis of a supposed crime I committed.”

“What’s that crime? Well, talking to people in Iran before the war. They read my texts,” Carlson added, claiming that he’s been targeted for his anti-Israel views.

Caputo poured cold water all over the story, however.

“The online chatter about @TuckerCarlson looked like quite a story: he was being spied on by the CIA & knowing that, Trump treated him as a useful idiot by feeding him disinfo that fooled the Iranians about the looming Feb. 28 attack,” the reporter wrote on X, adding:

But top admin officials say it’s bullsh*t Specifically, I’m told 1) there’s no CIA investigation of Carlson 2) In his meeting, the two politely disagreed, & Trump held to his position Iran was a threat & didn’t mislead him Said one source: Trump “wasn’t participating in an op.” 3) an addendum for folks saying that the CIA wouldn’t investigate but would only refer to DOJ (or that the NSA or another intel agency made the reference), I checked that as well Same answer: no That said, DOJ/FBI is getting lots of citizen requests to investigate him re FARA

Carlson has a long history of spinning conspiracy theories, from suggesting that the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol was instigated by the government to embracing 9/11 trutherism. Carlson’s online show remains one of the most listened to podcasts in the country.

The online chatter about @TuckerCarlson looked like quite a story: he was being spied on by the CIA & knowing that, Trump treated him as a useful idiot by feeding him disinfo that fooled the Iranians about the looming Feb. 28 attack But top admin officials say it’s bullshit 1/2 https://t.co/X8wZhhpI7v — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 16, 2026

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