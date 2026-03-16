‘The Longer They Stay Silent, It Hurts Them’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Iran War Is Destroying JD Vance’s Reputation

Former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Vice President JD Vance and U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard that President Donald Trump’s war with Iran was destroying their reputations on Monday.

During an interview with Greene on CNN’s The Situation Room, anchor Pamela Brown noted, “Vice President Vance has lambasted past administrations for sending American troops into conflicts without a clear mission, and even President Trump said that Vance himself expressed some reservations about the Iran War at first.”

She then questioned, “Do you think this war hurts Vice President Vance’s chances of becoming President Trump’s successor in 2028?”

“The longer it goes on, it definitely does hurt JD Vance, and that’s someone that I campaigned for aggressively,” replied Greene:

I was the first member of Congress to endorse him in the Senate and I was one of the loudest voices in the room asking for him to be vice president, the vice presidential candidate. You know, JD Vance and I are very aligned in our policy beliefs and America First, as well as Tulsi Gabbard and others in the administration. We all see things very much the same way, but we’re also the younger generation, and I can tell you, I won’t speak for anyone, but there are people in the administration, high up in the administration, I know that don’t support this. But the longer they stay silent, it hurts them. It definitely hurts them in the future.

She continued, “I’m not saying who I have spoken to or have not spoken to, I just– I know where they’re at on the issue and I leave it up to them to come public with it.”

“They know that their base, they know that the large majority of Americans, especially younger Americans – that’s the future of America – are 1,000% against this,” Greene concluded.

While Trump has publicly claimed that he and Vance have “philosophical differences” over the Iran War, the vice president has defended the administration’s military action on multiple occasions, claiming this month that the war had a “clearly defined” objective.

“There’s a lot of chatter about what our objective is, what our goal is. The president’s been extremely clear about our objectives and it’s Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” said Vance on Fox News. “There’s no way Donald Trump is going to allow this country to get into a multi-year conflict with no clear end in sight.”

Watch above via CNN.

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