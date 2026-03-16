Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims ‘Nobody’ in MAGA Wants Iran War — Every Single Poll Shows Otherwise

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene bashed President Donald Trump for the war against Iran on Monday, with the recently-retired lawmaker complaining to CNN that “nobody” in Trump’s Make America Great Again movement is in favor of Operation Epic Fury.

“This is absolutely absurd, and it’s 100% a betrayal to what MAGA was supposed to be when we voted in 2024,” Greene said during an appearance on The Situation Room. “And it’s turned into some some perverted, deranged version of MAGA now that nobody wants.”

But several polls indicate Republican voters do not feel the way MTG says they feel. Just to point to a few examples, a Quinnipiac University poll last week showed 85% of Republicans support military action against Iran, and a YouGov-Economist poll found 91% of MAGA voters support the war.

“A full 90% of self-identified MAGA-aligned Republicans back the strikes, with just 5% saying they don’t think they should have been launched,” NBC News wrote about a poll of its own on March 4.

Greene discussed the war after host Pamela Brown asked if she was “hearing” a lot of Trump voters complain he went to war on “behalf of Israel.”

The ex-Republican lawmaker said the topic is “actually very split” along generational lines.

“Older Americans from the Baby Boomer Generation that watch Fox News all day long very much believe the talking points” in favor of the war, she said, while the “younger generations” are “very much against the war.”

“The younger generations are completely against it,” she added.

Several pundits have claimed Trump attacked Iran because of Israel in recent weeks, including Megyn Kelly, who said it was “Israel’s war.” Tucker Carlson also criticized the strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as “absolutely disgusting and evil,” and said the war was being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israel.

Trump has scoffed at those claim, though. Trump said, “if anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand” when he was asked by ABC’s Rachel Scott if Israel “forced” the U.S. into striking Iran earlier this month.

Watch above via CNN.

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