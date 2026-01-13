Trump Remembers Scott Adams, ‘Who Liked and Respected Me When It Wasn’t Fashionable’

President Donald Trump paid tribute to cartoonist-turned-conservative influencer Scott Adams after the news of his death broke on Tuesday, praising the pundit for his early support of MAGA and offering condolences to his family.

Adams, best known as the creator of Dilbert comic strip, died aged 68 following a prolonged battle with metastatic prostate cancer. News of his death was shared by his ex-wife during a livestream of his Rumble show, Real Coffee with Scott Adams, one day after Adams disclosed he was entering hospice care.

Taking to Truth Social soon after the news broke, the president posted an old picture of himself with Adams in the Oval Office, writing:

Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away. He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so. He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease. My condolences go out to his family, and all of his many friends and listeners. He will be truly missed. God bless you Scott!

While Dilbert once made Adams famous, his later years were defined by a transformation into a pro-Trump political commentator. Adams was among the earliest figures to publicly back Trump’s 2016 campaign, long before many others. He would later describe Trump as the “best president ever.”

After his diagnosis, Adams offered regular updates to fans and followers as his condition worsened, noting in a New Year’s broadcast that his “odds” of recovering were “essentially zero.”

In November, Adams publicly appealed to Trump to intervene and help him access an experimental cancer treatment. Trump responded, and Adams later confirmed he had received the medication, though he acknowledged weeks later that the treatment was unsuccessful.