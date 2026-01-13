Dilbert Creator and Pro-Trump Political Pundit Scott Adams Dead at 68 From Prostate Cancer

Dilbert creator and popular political pundit Scott Adams died at the age of 68 on Tuesday after a battle with prostate cancer.

TMZ reported that his ex-wife Shelly Miles shared the news on a livestream of his Rumble show Real Coffee with Scott Adams. His death comes just a day after the news Adams was entering hospice care in Northern California, where he lived, as his health deteriorated.

Miles read a “final message” from Adams on Tuesday.

“If you’re reading this, things did not go well for me,” she read. “I have a few things to say before I go. My body fell before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this January 1, 2026.”

The New York Post reported Adams talked about Christianity in his statement for a moment before saying:

For the first part of my life, I was focused on making myself a worthy husband and parent as a way to find meaning. That worked — but marriages don’t always last forever, and mine ended in a highly amicable way. I’m grateful for those years and the people I came to call my family.

Adams shared a bleak health update with his fans on New Year’s Day, saying he received nothing but “bad news” during a recent visit to his radiologist.

“The odds of me recovering are essentially zero,” Adams said on his Rumble program. “I’ll give you an update if that changes, but it won’t.”

Adams had metastasized prostate cancer and had been sharing frequent updates with his fans.

The cartoonist pleaded for President Donald Trump to “save” his life in November by helping him get a cancer medicine he desperately needed. Trump responded immediately and Adams received the treatment, but Adams said in December that he had hit a roadblock.

Despite the heavy nature of his health updates, Adams kept a fairly sanguine demeanor in his videos, and his New Year’s Day update was no different.

“I’ll just act like nothing’s happening,” Adams said. “I’ll just pretend I have no problems, which is easier than you think.”

Adams started his Dilbert comic strip series while working for Pacific Bell in the late 1980s. He tapped into his professional background for the comic strip, which satirized the absurdity of office life in America. Dilbert’s popularity allowed Adams to quit his professional job and focus on the strip, which was circulated by more than 2,000 papers at its peak.

Beyond Dilbert, Adams was one of the first political commentators to back Trump during his 2016 presidential run. He has remained a loyal MAGA supporter since then, calling him the “best president ever” in November.

Adams announced he had prostate cancer last year. The disease paralyzed him below the waist and had spread to his bones; he said in one of his last video updates that he was doing his best to remain productive, but that he had to rely on painkillers and “massive amounts” of marijuana to blunt the pain.

He also told viewers last week that he had grown up a non-believer but that he planned on converting to Christianity before he died.