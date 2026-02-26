Trump Reportedly Mulling Plan to Declare ‘National Emergency’ Paving Way for Major Power Grab

The Washington Post reported that activists are working with the White House on an executive order to declare a “national emergency” over America’s elections and pave the way for a power grab.

“Pro-Trump activists who say they are in coordination with the White House are circulating a 17-page draft executive order that claims China interfered in the 2020 election as a basis to declare a national emergency that would unlock extraordinary presidential power over voting,” reported the Post‘s Isaac Arnsdorf. “President Donald Trump has repeatedly previewed a plan to mandate voter ID and ban mail ballots in November’s midterm elections, and the activists expect their draft will figure into Trump’s promised executive order on the issue.”

Peter Ticktin, a MAGA activist in favor of the executive order, told the Post that “we have a situation where the president is aware that there are foreign interests that are interfering in our election processes,” and that “the president has to be able to deal with it,” including by banning mail-in ballots and certain voting machines.

“If there was a provable foreign intrusion, that would be a national security emergency and the order could be issued under his powers as commander in chief,” added Jerome Corsi, another activist lobbying on behalf of the executive order.

Trump has long alleged that the country’s elections are “rigged,” most notably after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, when his false claims culminated in a violent riot at the Capitol Building.

Trump told Dan Bongino, the conservative commentator and former deputy director of the FBI, that “The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over, we should take over the voting in at least 15 places'” earlier this month.

“The Republicans oughta nationalize the voting,” he added.

Trump previously promised to act unilaterally if Congress failed to pass a bill mandating voter I.D.

“We cannot let the Democrats get away with NO VOTER I.D. any longer. These are horrible, disingenuous CHEATERS. They have all sorts of reasons why it shouldn’t be passed, and then boldly laugh in the backrooms after their ridiculous presentations. If it weren’t such a serious matter, it would be considered a TOTAL JOKE! No Voter I.D. is even crazier, and more ridiculous, than Men playing in Women’s Sports, Open Borders, or Transgender for Everyone. Republicans must put this at the top of every speech — It is a CAN’T MISS FOR RE-ELECTION IN THE MIDTERMS, AND BEYOND! Even Democrat Voters agree, 85%, that there should be Voter I.D. It’s only the Political ‘Leaders,’ Crooked Losers like Schumer and Jeffries, that have no shame, and explain why it’s “racist,” and every other thing that they can think of,” wrote the president in a February 13 Truth Social post. “This is an issue that must be fought, and must be fought, NOW! If we can’t get it through Congress, there are Legal reasons why this SCAM is not permitted. I will be presenting them shortly, in the form of an Executive Order.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!