Trump Claims Iran Is Desperate to Make a Deal Because ‘They Have Been Just Beat to Sh*t’

During a Cabinet meeting Thursday, President Donald Trump claimed that Iran was desperate to make a deal to end the war because “they have been just beat to sh*t” by the U.S. military.

Trump’s remarks came after several reporters’ questions about the latest developments regarding the U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran. Oil and gas prices spiked after Iran began launching its own strikes against area nations and closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump bragged that the U.S. had “wiped out [Iran’s] navy completely” — a claim that Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed uncertainty about. The president was then asked about a five-day deadline for oil tankers to go through the Strait of Hormuz.

“You gave a five day deadline — with oil tankers going through the Strait of Hormuz — is that a condition to remove that five day deadline?” the reporter asked.

Replied Trump:

Well, we don’t want anything impeded. We want ships to go through. We don’t know that they’ve dropped any mines, by the way, because we blew up all their mine droppers, right? We blew up every one of them. They’re going to have to take them out on a rowboat or something. I don’t know how the hell they get around it, but we don’t really know — you might speak to it — we don’t know. There could be a few of them out there, but that’s a lot. You know, if you have $1 billion ship and you get hit by a mine, it’s not the greatest thing in the world. So if you think the problem with that — that’s not like you’ve decimated a military — if you think there may be a mine, that’s a bad thought and it stops things up.

“How are we doing in that regard, Pete?” Trump asked Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

“Mr. President, you’re right,” Hegseth responded, adding that the U.S. had “so heavily degraded their coastal defense capabilities, and their naval capabilities, that any strategic or operational attempts to do those types of things are extremely limited.”

“Now, whether Iran makes a wise choice or not to try to execute that, is part of how this deal comes together,” Hegseth continued. “But with every passing day, the military pressure that we’re putting on them lessens their ability to really hold that militarily at issue.”

“I mean, the problem, the problem with the issue of the Hormuz Straits is this,” said Trump, explaining:

We’ve decimated them as a military, no air force, no Navy, very few rockets left. We blew up so many — hard to manufacture — the same thing with drones. The leadership is gone. The problem with the straits is this. Let’s say we do a great job. We say we got 99%. One percent is unacceptable, because 1% is a missile going into the hull of a ship that cost $1 billion, right? So 1% is — we can’t — if we do a 99% decimation, that’s no good. So it’s really, you know, a little bit, but I have a feeling it’s going to clean up pretty quickly. I could just say this. They want to make, they want to make — and I probably hurt our little negotiation, it gives them a little impetus to say, well, I wish you didn’t say that, but they said yesterday that we weren’t negotiating with them, and now they admit that we were negotiating with them. So they wanna make a deal. The reason they wanna make a deal is they have been just beat to sh*t.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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