Jen Psaki Roasts Trump With YUGE ‘Breaking News’ Fanfare for ‘Special Boy’ Award Win

MS NOW host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki roasted President Donald Trump on Wednesday with an ostentatious “Breaking News” package to announce he had won an award that was created just for the “very special boy in the White House to make sure he feels good about himself.”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) presented Trump with the newly created “America First” award at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Dinner on Wednesday.

On Wednesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the host lampooned Trump over the win, calling his collection of invented awards — like the “FIFA Peace Prize” and the Clean Coal trophy — “the EGOT for insecure manbaby presidents”:

PSAKI: Okay. We have got so much to get to tonight. A lot in this show. But I just want to start tonight with some breaking news. (MUSIC) PSAKI: Okay. This is. This is big, you guys. This is why we’re starting with it. It’s a moment that we’ve all been waiting for. Because tonight, after so much suspense, with so many worthy nominees in the running, we finally know the answer because the speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, has just announced the winner of the inaugural America First Award. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) REP. MIKE JOHNSON (R-LA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: The president has done so much for the American people, and we want to honor him in some small way, some token of our appreciation for his leadership. And so tonight, we have created a new award. We have we’re going to do something we’ve never done before. We’re going to honor him with a new award that we’ll present annually from this point forward, but he is the suitable and fitting recipient of the first ever America First Award. We can think of no better title for what that is. (APPLAUSE) JOHNSON: That’s just beautiful golden statue here. (END VIDEO CLIP) PSAKI: Guys, there is even a golden statue. You can’t make it up. That’s right, Little Mike Johnson and all those Republicans have just created yet another participation trophy to give their very special boy in the White House to make sure he feels good about himself. And I know what you’re thinking. Did the inaugural FIFA peace prize winner really just take home the inaugural America first award? What are the chances? The same guy who also won the undisputed champion of beautiful clean coal award just last month. Is that even legal? It’s like the EGOT for insecure manbaby presidents, all of these awards together. And look, any other adult in this country would feel completely embarrassed by the patronizing way that Trump is showered with fake awards on a near daily basis. That’s just how Republicans have to treat this president. And it’s not just the fake awards, because every day some member of this administration says something straight to camera that tells you really all you need to know about the cult of Donald Trump.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki.

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