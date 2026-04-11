Trump Says ‘It Doesn’t Matter’ How US-Iran Talks Go in Pakistan: ‘Regardless, We Win’

President Donald Trump took questions from reporters outside the White House Saturday where they wanted to know if he was pleased with how the U.S.-Iran deal talks were going in Islamabad, Pakistan. The president said that no matter how they go, “we win.”

Jared Kushner, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff spent the day meeting with Iranian officials to negotiate a ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“I’m getting a lot of reports. They’ve been meeting for many hours, as you probably have noticed,” Trump said. “We’ll see what happens. Look, regardless, we win. Regardless what happens, we win. We’ve totally defeated that country, and so let’s see what happens. Maybe they make a deal, maybe they don’t. It doesn’t matter. From the standpoint of America, we win.”

Trump added, “One other thing that’s happening, is that boats are sailing up and they’re heading out to our country. Big, beautiful tankers. And we’re loading them up with oil and gas and everything else. It’s a pretty beautiful thing to see.”

Trump continued:

We win, regardless. We’ve defeated them militarily. They’ve dropped a couple of water mines, they call them water mines, in the boat. We’ve defeated all of their water boats, too. Their navy has got 158 ships, they have 28 water droppers, mine droppers, they call them. All of them are sunk. They probably have a couple of mines in the water. We have mine sweepers out there. We’re sweeping the strait. In addition to that we’re negotiating. Whether we make a deal or not, it makes no difference to me and the reason is because we’ve won, whether you listen to the fake news or not. You know, it’s amazing. Their credibility is down to 13% — the media. Credibility down to 13%. Think of it: we defeated their navy, we defeated their air force. we defeated their anti-aircraft, we defeated their radar, we defeated their leaders. Their leaders are all dead. And now, all we do is we’ll open up the strait even thought we don’t use it. Because we have a lot of other countries in the world that do use it that are, either afraid or weak or cheap. I don’t know what it is. But, we were not helped by NATO, that I can tell you.

Trump took a moment to rip on an NBC reporter who tried to ask a question.

“You don’t know anything. Who are you with? ABC?”

When the reporter answered, “NBC,” Trump said, predictably, “Well, that’s fake news.”

Watch the clip above via YouTube.

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