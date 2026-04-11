Tim Dillon Says Trump Needs To Come Out And Admit He Faked The Assassination Attempt in Butler, PA

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Comedian and podcaster Tim Dillon said on his latest episode on Saturday that President Donald Trump should just come out and admit that he faked the assassination attempt against him in Butler, PA.

Trump was speaking to a rally in Oct. 2024 when police said Matthew Thomas Crooks fired at Trump — then the GOP’s presidential nominee — whose ear was grazed by the bullet before he was escorted off the stage by Secret Service. A man sitting behind Trump, Corey Comperatore, was killed in the attack, and Crooks was killed by police. Several rally attendees were also injured.

“Let me come out and defend Trump right now. Can I defend him?” Dillon began. “I don’t care if he staged the assassination attempt in Butler. I don’t care! I don’t care, and I think he should admit it.”

“I would change the subject, stop talking about Iran. Just admit you staged it in Butler,” Dillon continued.

It was the heat of the campaign. People do crazy things in campaigns. I think — I’m speaking just for myself — I will not think less of you if you admit to staging and faking the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. I will be impressed by the level of coordination. Explain to us how you did it! Kind of like those David Copperfield behind the — and I know that David Copperfield had some Epstein links. Folks, that’s neither here nor there. I’m trying to explain the way a magician will show you how they do their trick. I think Donald Trump should do a one-hour special on Bari Weiss’s CBS News. This is a great idea! With Bari, members of the Mossad, and Trump to discuss how they fabricated and staged the assassination attempt.

“Now, of course, a real person died and that’s terrible. RIP,” Dillon added. “And they should say, that in high-stakes things like this, stuff like that happens.”

“Some people are gonna say, ‘Well it was wrong that he did that,'” Dillon said. “And some people like myself are gonna be more interested in the ‘how.’ How did you do it? It’s fascinating!”

“I think it would be fascinating for the country. And it would move us in the right direction,” Dillon said.

Watch the clip above via The Tim Dillon Show on YouTube.

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