Trump Shouts Enraged MERRY CHRISTMAS At Everyone In All-Caps ‘DERANGED’ Season Greeting

Candidate and defendant Donald Trump sent out an all-caps, ‘DERANGED’-themed holiday message about ‘PERSECUTION NEVER BEFORE SEEN’ on Christmas Eve. But it wasn’t about the persecution of Mary and Joseph or Jesus or Christians this Christmas Eve, but about his criminal and civil trials and other complaints.

Trump aired his grievances, sans Festivus Pole, in an enraged, all caps, run-on, not-ready-for-Hallmark, enraged holiday greeting via his Truth Social app on Sunday night covering everything from Jack Smith to Joe Biden to FISA, immigration, and the 2020 election.

“THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, LIED TO CONGRESS, CHEATED ON FISA, RIGGED A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, ALLOWED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS, TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, SCREWED UP IN AFGHANISTAN, & JOE BIDEN’S MISFITS & THUGS, LIKE DERANGED JACK SMITH, ARE COMING AFTER ME, AT LEVELS OF PERSECUTION NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR COUNTRY???” Trump wrote. “IT’S CALLED ELECTION INTERFERENCE. MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

“Never” before seen is a pretty bold statement to send on the holiday honoring the Savior who came to earth to suffer and be persecuted for the sins of men.

But to be fair some people send fruit cake as a gift so … six of one?

