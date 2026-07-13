Trump Tells Fox News: We’re Taking Over the ‘Strait of Hormuz’ In Latest Jab At Iran

President Donald Trump told Fox News on Monday morning that the U.S. will take control of the Strait of Hormuz while calling into Fox & Friends to discuss the passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and the current state of the war with Iran.

“So, Mr. President, um, Lindsey Graham was definitely on your side when it comes to Iran and the threat — them not having a nuclear weapon. It looks like they’re back at their business, trying to take over the strait. What’s your response?” asked co-host Lawrence Jones.

“Well, we’re taking over the strait. They have nothing. They’ve got nothing,” Trump replied, adding:

So, something that nobody knows — yesterday they had an 11-hour meeting. Everything’s 11 hours with these guys. You know, you can’t settle one sentence in one hour and one minute. It should be one minute, and everything was agreed to yesterday, and they leave the room and they call back and they say, “We had to make a couple of changes.” I said, “Changes? We’re not going to make changes. We’re not gonna make changes.” Always changes. You know, they’re professional negotiators — that’s all they are. I don’t even call them good at it. They haven’t gotten anything. They got nothing from me.

Trump soon after announced on Truth Social that “The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran.” In an eyebrow raising social media post, Trump added, “The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. The process and formation will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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