Trump Bizarrely Recounts the Moment He Was Shot in Rare Comments About Butler Assassination Attempt: ‘It’s Amazing How I Understood’

President Donald Trump bizarrely recounted to Fox & Friends on Monday the moment he knew he was shot during a rally in Butler, PA, in light of the release of the official report on Secret Service failures that day.

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general released the report at the end of June, titled, “The Secret Service Missed Opportunities to Prevent and Disrupt the Attempted Assassination of President Trump on July 13, 2024.”

On Monday, the two-year anniversary of the Butler shooting, Fox host Ainsley Earhardt told Trump, “God has a purpose for you. Look at George Washington, too, he was shot at…and after the report came back, I hate to Monday morning quarterback and put down law enforcement, ’cause they do an amazing job. But they missed some things, and the report shows that.”

“They blew Butler, because they had one building that was empty and they blew it,” Trump said. “Now, at the same time, David, our sniper, from 300 yards was able to act within less than four seconds and took out somebody he did not know existed, which was unbelievable. If he didn’t do that, you would have had a lot of people — and maybe not me — they were on top of me quickly and very brave.”

Trump continued:

I knew exactly what was happening, there was nothing — I mean, it was amazing how I understood exactly. And I knew it was the ear. They thought it was all over, ’cause the ear bleeds…it has to do with cartilage. But the ear bleeds more than any — I got hit in the ear. And it was a bloody mess. But I knew I only got hit there — they thought many different locations because of the blood, the amount of blood. And, you know, they blew it. They blew it, ’cause of the one thing. After that, they were incredible, they were very brave. They stood over. And the, the, our shooter, our sniper, from very far away — he was on the other side of a field. He had one shot, one bullet, and it was over. And if he didn’t do that, you know, this guy had 300 rounds of ammunition, he would have killed — ’cause they had 55,000 people there at that rally. And then we went back and had 117,000 people showed up! We went back, we had to go back, I always have to go back, because you can’t let them win.

Trump added, “I said to myself — it’s sort of, I guess as much as you can joke about something like this — ‘That’s either the most violent mosquito in history, or I got shot.”

Watch the clip above via Fox & Friends on Fox News.

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