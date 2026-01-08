Trump Tells NY Times the Only Limit On His Power is His ‘Own Morality’: ‘I Don’t Need International Law’

President Donald Trump told The New York Times this week that he wasn’t constrained by international law and that his “own morality” is the only thing by which he abides.

The comments first came to light in a story published Thursday. They were made during a phone interview the day before, which touched on Trump’s incursion into Venezuela and potential military action in other countries:

In that interview, Trump explained how his fluid interpretation of international law essentially means only he can limit the power he wields. The New York Times report added:

Asked in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times if there were any limits on his global powers, Mr. Trump said: “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.” “I don’t need international law,” he added. “I’m not looking to hurt people.” When pressed further about whether his administration needed to abide by international law, Mr. Trump said, “I do.” But he made clear he would be the arbiter when such constraints applied to the United States. “It depends what your definition of international law is,” he said.

The topic of international law was thrust to the forefront of national discussion following the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. handed down various charges related to organized crime, but critics of the move have repeatedly questioned the U.S.’s authority to invade another country and remove its leader.

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate voted to advance a resolution requiring Trump to get congressional approval before taking further action in Venezuela. Five Republicans joined the Senate Democrats, resulting in a furious Truth Social post from the president.