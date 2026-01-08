‘There’s Something in The Air Right Now’: CNN’s Laura Coates Inhales Pepper Spray During Live Report

CNN’s Laura Coates reported live from the middle of a Minneapolis anti-ICE protest Thursday as she said agents shot pepper spray and tear gas into the crowd.

Protests have raged all day in the aftermath of the ICE-involved shooting death of 37-year-old Renee Good, who had just dropped her child off at school, according to reports. The Trump administration has claimed that Good hit the officer with her van and he discharged his weapon in self-defense.

“The tension here is palpable,” Coates reported. “People are upset. They are compelled to come down here. They do not trust that there will be an independent investigation.”

“We’ve got them coming out right now — The ICE agents coming down, guns drawn right now,” Coates continued. “They’re spraying something into the air right now. People are concerned. I’m going in closer right now. Here we go.”

“There’s something in the air right now that they have going on right now,” Coates said as she started to detect the pepper spray. “We’ve got people around right now about 40 or so ICE agents that are out here in the area. There is something that is in the air causing you to cough a little bit. They are retreating right now as the crowd is coming closer and closer. They are retreating back in one single line, holding the line as they’re walking right now. You have people who are close and they’re continuing to yell.”

The protesters could be heard chanting “Shame!” and “Take off your masks!”

“It’s so intense right now. It’s happening. They’re backing up now, back behind the distance as the crowds are there. You have an elevated presence right now…They’re shooting some kind of pellets! The gas has come down right now. We’re going to back up a little bit more. It’s in the air.”

“There’s been tear gas. People are coughing. It is in the air,” Coates exclaimed. “What it feels like — It feels a little like you’re choking in your chest, and it feels like you’re trying to catch your breath. It inflames your nostrils. It’s a burning sensation in your chest. It’s a burning sensation in your nostrils as well. I’m not going to go further right now, but it does makes you cough.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.