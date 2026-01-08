Trump EXPLODES on 5 GOP Senators Who Joined With Dems to Limit His Power: ‘Should Never Be Elected’ Again

President Donald Trump called for the electoral defeat of not one, not two, not three, but five Republican senators in an explosive Truth Social post on Thursday.

“Republicans should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats in attempting to take away our Powers to fight and defend the United States of America. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley, and Todd Young should never be elected to office again,” began Trump.

He continued:

This Vote greatly hampers American Self Defense and National Security, impeding the President’s Authority as Commander in Chief. In any event, and despite their “stupidity,” the War Powers Act is Unconstitutional, totally violating Article II of the Constitution, as all Presidents, and their Departments of Justice, have determined before me. Nevertheless, a more important Senate Vote will be taking place next week on this very subject.

Trump’s scathing comments came after the five Republicans he named joined with the entirety of the Senate Democratic conference to advance a resolution that is widely viewed as a brushback pitch by the ear of the White House.

The measure requires the president to seek congressional approval before conducting further operations in Venezuela, where the American military took erstwhile dictator Nicolás Maduro into custody during what the administration has insisted was a law enforcement operation.

“The debate really isn’t about good or evil, bad or good. There’s a lot of evil in the world. The question is about who has the power to take the country to war, Paul told reporters on Wednesday. “The Constitution was very clear, and it divides war into two aspects. One is the declaration or initiation of war, that power was given to Congress, and then the execution of the war, the making of the war, was left to the president.”