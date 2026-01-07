President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a plan to ban “large institutional investors” from buying “more single-family homes.”

In a Truth Social post, the president declared the “American dream is increasingly out of reach for far too many people, especially younger Americans.” He blamed economic struggles on former President Joe Biden while announcing his plan to restrict home buying by companies.

Trump wrote:

For a very long time, buying and owning a home was considered the pinnacle of the American Dream. It was the reward for working hard, and doing the right thing, but now, because of the Record High Inflation caused by Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress, that American Dream is increasingly out of reach for far too many people, especially younger Americans. It is for that reason, and much more, that I am immediately taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes, and I will be calling on Congress to codify it. People live in homes, not corporations. I will discuss this topic, including further Housing and Affordability proposals, and more, at my speech in Davos in two weeks.

The housing market has faced challenges in recent years, with inflation and other economic issues leading to fewer and younger people actually buying homes. According to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the average age of a first-time home buyer is around 40, a big jump from previous years. According to the 2025 data, first-time home buyers dropped to a record low of 21%.

Another idea out of the administration to combat this growing issue has been 50-year mortgages. The proposal from Trump has been met with mixed reactions.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham confronted Trump about the plan and the MAGA “backlash” in November.

“It’s not even a big deal,” Trump said. “I mean, you know, you go from 40 to 50 years.”

“30 to 50,” Ingraham said.

“You pay something less, from 30, some people had a 40, now they have a 50. All it means is you pay less per month, you pay it over a longer period of time. It’s not like a big factor,” Trump said.