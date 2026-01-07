MAGA Reporter Asks If Trump Wants to ‘Send More Venezuelan Migrants Back’ After Maduro Takedown

A pro-Trump reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt if President Donald Trump hopes to deport more Venezuelans with Nicolas Maduro in custody.

Leavitt on Wednesday held her first briefing since U.S. forces invaded Venezuela and captured Maduro. While a large chunk of the briefing focused on Trump administration’s “MAHA” agenda — led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — the Q&A portion included numerous questions about the operation in Venezuela.

That’s when Daily Caller correspondent Reagan Reese asked her question connecting Maduro’s capture to the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda.

“I’m wondering, does the administration hope to start sending more Venezuelan migrants back home,” Reagan said, “or have them self-deport if the situation in the country improves?”

In response, Leavitt said:

As far as I’m concerned, the policies of the Trump administration and the Department of Homeland Security have not changed. All those illegally present in the country are subject to deportation. I would just like to add how we got here. The president was very clear on the campaign to the American public, and it’s one of the many reasons they resoundingly re-elected him back to this office, that he was not only going to crush foreign drug cartels, but that he was not going to stand by and watch as the illegitimate Venezuelan regime was sending illegal criminals, and gang members, and rapists, and murderers to our country, which happened to the tune of thousands under the previous administration and president; and so, there could be nothing more “America first” than this operation that took place last week. And I would just remind all of you in this room that there were innocent Americans like Jocelyn Nungaray who lost their lives at the hands of dangerous Venezuelan criminals, who were sent here by the Maduro regime, and that has been the president’s North Star and guiding principle throughout his entire policy since January 20th.

Watch above via Fox News