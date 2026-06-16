President Donald Trump threatened Iran with some harsh words on Tuesday, vowing to rain “hell” on the regime if they fail to hold up their end of the peace deal.

The remarks came as Trump addressed reporters in Evian-les-Bains, France, while flanked by the Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar, and several members of his cabinet on the second day of the G7 summit.

As the conversation turned to the much-debated peace deal with Iran, Trump repeated his longstanding vow that the Islamic Republic “will never have a nuclear weapon,”

“The one thing that’s happening that’s of note — frankly, the only thing that really matters to me — is Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “And it says it loud and clear. They’re not gonna develop it, they’re not gonna buy it, they’re not gonna do anything with it. And if they do, they suffer unbelievable consequences.”

Trump also claimed that in an early draft of the peace deal, Iran pledged not to develop a nuclear weapon, which he argued against.

“We originally had — Marco was with me — and they originally wrote they will not develop a nuclear weapon. And I said, ‘No, no. You’re not gonna develop, but you’re not gonna buy either,'” the president said. “That took another couple days of time. Everything takes — it’s ridiculous. They will not develop, purchase, buy, or any other thing.”

After once again repeating that Iran will never acquire a nuke, Trump added a biblical threat.

“They’re not going to acquire a nuclear weapon. If they do, all hell will rain down on them.”

Read Trump’s full remark on the subject below:

The one thing that’s happening that’s of note — frankly, the only thing that really matters to me — is Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. And it says it loud and clear. They’re not gonna develop it, they’re not gonna buy it, they’re not gonna do anything with it. And if they do, they suffer unbelievable consequences. Not just a little bit, like, I won’t even tell you the consequences, but the consequences are the ultimate consequences. That being said, I hope we have a very good relationship, but the biggest thing is, they will not have a nuclear weapon. That is the reason I got in, and that’s the reason I agreed to sign, and we originally had — Marco was with me — and they originally wrote they will not develop a nuclear weapon. And I said, ‘No, no. You’re not gonna develop, but you’re not gonna buy either.’ That took another couple days of time. Everything takes — it’s ridiculous. They will not develop, purchase, buy, or any other thing. They’re not going to acquire a nuclear weapon. If they do, all hell will rain down on them.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!