WATCH: Split-Screen Shows Trump Smiled at Josh Hokit Attack on Michelle Obama at UFC — But Then…

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Split-screen video shows President Donald Trump smiling as UFC fighter Josh Hokit attacked former first lady Michelle Obama at the White House Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event — but his next expression was more open to interpretation.

After being delayed by some nasty weather, the Trump-backed “Freedom 250” organization’s UFC fight at the White House to celebrate Flag Day/Trump’s birthday finally got underway on Sunday night.

But the biggest fireworks inside the Octagon didn’t happen during the fights. After the third bout, UFC heavyweight fighter Hokit blurted out a shocking slur — after thanking Jesus Christ and shouting out Trump’s “balls”— during a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan:

PODCAST HOST JOE ROGAN: Yeah! Congratulations, sir. I’m here with the winner, Josh Hokit. Josh, once again, you proved the doubters wrong, moved to 10-0, and knocked out one of the biggest knockout artists in the history of the sport. UFC FIGHTER JOSH HOKIT: I’m the man with the plan, the beast that’s ready to feast. You know what? F*ck the speech. Hey, shout out to Trump for having the balls to put some sh*t like this on. And if I’m going to say anything, there’s only one person more incredible than the Incredible Hok, and that’s my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Now listen, Alex Barrera, I want a Shama on your mama! And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America? PODCAST HOST JOE ROGAN: Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit!

The attack drew widespread criticism across the ideological spectrum, but the White House has yet to comment directly on it. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung was confronted about Hokit’s comments, but offered a non-responsive answer.

A secondary drama played out after Hokit’s victory. Livestream cameras showed the victor placing a custom commemorative chain around Trump’s neck at ringside seconds before his victory tirade.

The split-screen also shows Trump smiling as Hokit makes the attack. But about 20 seconds later, Trump appears to think better of it, takes the chane off and puts it in his inside jacket pocket, and appears to do a “Yikes” cringe.

A pool report from the event noted that “Trump took the chain off shortly after the Michelle Obama remark.”

Watch above via Pool/Livestream splitscreen.

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