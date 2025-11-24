Trump Vows Tariff Cash ‘Will SKYROCKET’ as Global Buyer Stockpiles Run ‘Thin’

President Donald Trump insisted that the U.S. is on the cusp of a “record-setting” surge in tariff revenue, claiming the “full benefit” of his trade policy has yet to be reflected in official figures.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social late Sunday, the president argued that global buyers who had rushed to “STOCK UP” on goods “in order to avoid paying the Tariffs in the short term,” but added that such stockpiling was “wearing thin”:

The post comes days after the Congressional Budget Office sharply cut its estimate of the long-term fiscal gains from Trump’s tariff increases, stripping roughly $1 trillion from earlier projections.

The agency now expects higher customs duties to reduce federal deficits by about $2.5 trillion between 2025 and 2035, far less than the administration had claimed, with an additional $500 billion saved through lower interest payments generated by those smaller deficits.

Overall deficit reduction was once touted as a centrepiece of the policy.

Nevertheless, Trump maintained that his tariff push will bring “National Security and Wealth the likes of which has never been seen before,” and warned that critics were “serving hostile foreign interests.”

He said he was awaiting a forthcoming Supreme Court ruling that he argued would allow the plan to continue “in an uninterrupted manner.”