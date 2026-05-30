Trump Calls Out Pope Leo for Hanging With ‘Useless’ Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

President Donald Trump potentially reignited his feud with Pope Leo XIV by posting someone at the Vatican should have told him not to waste time with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) because he is “useless.” He also reiterated the American-born pope is dead wrong when it comes to the Iran war.

Trump threw those digital jabs at the pope and the mayor in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

“Someone should explain to the Pope that the Mayor of Chicago is useless, and that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon!” Trump said.

His post included a few pictures that Johnson posted on X of himself hanging out with the pope at the Vatican on Friday.

Johnson’s pics included him giving a small version of the Chicago flag to Pope Leo, as well the two men smiling and holding up a Chicago Cubs hat. That picture stood out, considering the pope – who was born in the Windy City in 1955 — is a fan of the Chicago White Sox.

It was an honor to share time with a magnificent human, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ylalqZUeSb — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) May 29, 2026

The mayor said in another post that meeting the pope was “one of the most awe-inspiring and humbling experiences of my life.”

Trump’s post comes a month after his much-publicized feud with Pope Leo. The president in April slammed the pontiff for his criticism of the Iran war and on a number of topics spanning from crime to COVID-19.

He said Pope Leo had “terrible” thoughts on foreign policy and was “WEAK” on both crime and nuclear weapons. He also took credit for the Chicago-born pope becoming the first American pontiff last year.

“I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History,” the president said. “Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise.”

Trump added he did not “want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.”

That scorched-earth rant followed Pope Leo condemning Trump’s threat to wipe out a “whole civilization” in Iran if its theocratic leaders did not make a deal, calling it “truly unacceptable.” He then spoke out against the war three days later, saying “God does not bless any conflict.”

Those comments followed the pope ripping the Trump administration’s “extremely disrespectful” treatment of illegal immigrants last year.

Things have cooled down since then, but perhaps the president’s latest post will spur another round in the Trump-Leo battle.

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