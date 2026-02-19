President Donald Trump vowed that the SAVE Act will get through the Senate “one way or another,” and Democrats will need to take a page from “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” if they want to fight it.

“We are going to have the Save America Act, one way or the other, after approval by Congress through the very proper use of the Filibuster or, at minimum, by a Talking Filibuster, à la Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” Trump wrote on Thursday on Truth Social.

He was referring both to the talking filibuster at the end of 1939’s Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and the SAVE Act, a voter ID bill that passed the House and now awaits a vote in the Senate.

Trump wants not just voter ID requirements, but also proof of citizenship and major new restrictions on mail-in voting.

“1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. (IDENTIFICATION!). 2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP IN ORDER TO VOTE. 3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!),” he wrote.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) also dared Democrats to revive the old school talking filibuster this week in an interview with Fox News.

“Over the last few decades, we’ve made it way too easy to where people can filibuster in their sleep or while on vacation, while at recess, at a bar, whatever. They don’t have to show up and speak,” Lee said on Monday, adding, “All we’re asking is that if you want to filibuster this bill, you should have to show up, stand up, seek recognition and speak.”

In a lengthy Thursday post, Trump accused Democrats of being “cheaters” and claimed voter ID laws will fix that.

“We cannot let the Democrats get away with NO VOTER I.D. any longer,” he wrote. “These are horrible, disingenuous CHEATERS. They have all sorts of reasons why it shouldn’t be passed, and then boldly laugh in the backrooms after their ridiculous presentations.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!