‘1930s Germany Vibes’: Critics Slam White House For Installing Trump Banner on DOJ Building

The Trump administration is being accused of giving “1930s Germany vibes” for installing a huge Trump banner over the entrance to the Department of Justice.

Work crews used cherry pickers to erect the “Make America Safe Again” banner featuring Trump’s portrait on Thursday.

Ken Dilanian with MS NOW posted, “This is a stunning confirmation of the grim reality, which is that Donald Trump has seized control of the once independent Justice Department and is using it to pursue his political objectives—including trying to punish his perceived enemies.”

He added, “Exactly what his supporters baselessly accused the previous administration of doing.”

The Atlantic’s David Frum wrote, “The Trump DoJ is a pure creature of presidential whim, retribution, and cover-up – so this banner has the virtue of candor at least.”

Liberal pundit Art Candee posted, “This banner of Donald Trump on the DOJ headquarters building is giving 1930s Germany vibes.”

Former Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock (VA) asked, “Is this AI?!” before adding, “Nothing says Justice is Blind like hanging a Dear Leader Banner at DOJ…”

“In Britain today, they arrested a former prince. In the U.S. today, they hung a Trump banner on the Department of Justice,” wrote The Hill’s Niall Stanage.

Under Attorney General Pam Bondi, the DOJ has denied claims that it has been “weaponized” to pursue Trump’s enemies.

According to a report compiled by Sen. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) office last year, the Trump administration spent at least $50,000 in taxpayer dollars on what it called “propaganda banners.”

According to the report:

In the span of four months, three federal departments have contracted to create enormous political banners. Two contracts were for large banners of Donald Trump’s portrait that were hung outside the Departments of Agriculture and Labor. A third previously undiscovered federal solicitation is for 88-foot signs to be hung on the Department of Health and Human Services to promote Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign slogan “Make America Healthy Again.” A review of contracting documents indicates that the signs are being made at the public’s expense, with the first three signs costing at least $50,000 in taxpayer funds and the full cost yet to be determined.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Axios in September that the “report would only be valuable as toilet paper.”

