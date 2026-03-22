Trump Warns Iran ‘Total Decimation’ Is Coming After Strait of Hormuz Threat: ‘They’re Getting Their Comeuppance’

President Donald Trump warned Iran it will face “total decimation” in the very near future on Sunday, one day after he gave the country’s theocratic regime 48 hours to “FULLY OPEN” the Strait of Hormuz or else he will start bombing power plants one by one.

Trump shared his latest threat during a phone interview with Neria Kraus, a reporter for Channel 13 news in Israel. Kraus posted a few of the president’s remarks to X soon after.

“You’re gonna find out soon. It’s gonna be very good. Total decimation of Iran,” Trump told her about his 48-hour timeline. “It’s gonna work out very good.”

Trump added Iran has been “very bad for 47 years” — referring to the 1979 Islamic Revolution. “Now they’re getting their comeuppance.”

🚨 I had a phone call interview with President Trump today about Iran. Asked about the strait of Hormuz and his ultimatum, @POTUS said: “You’ll find out what’s gonna happen”. Will they cave in to the ultimatum? “You’re gonna find out soon. It’s gonna be very good. Total… — Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) March 22, 2026

The president also took a swipe at NATO while talking to Kraus, saying its “not doing anything” to help the war effort.

That comment came around the same time NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised Trump for Operation Epic Fury during an interview on Fox News; Rutte said the war in Iran is “necessary’ and commended Trump’s leadership.

Trump on Saturday gave Iran two days to make the Strait of Hormuz safe for all ships.

He posted, “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

The president made his ultimatum three weeks after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and launched the war.

There has been a huge drop in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz since the war began on February 28, with the BBC reporting traffic has plunged 95% in March. The pathway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea typically has 138 ships passing through it each day, but that has dropped to about 100 ships since the war began.

Oil prices have surged as a result in recent weeks. The price for a barrel of oil cost $98.09 when trading ended on Friday — up 47% since the day before the war started. Trump has said the war is ahead of schedule and will be wrapping up soon.

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