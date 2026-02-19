‘Tucker Smollett’: ‘D-List’ Ex-Fox News Star Roasted Over Israeli Airport Sob Story

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been the subject of unrelenting scorn in the hours since his claim to having been mistreated at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport was debunked.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail published a story under the headline: “Tucker Carlson ‘DETAINED’ in Israel: Journalist ‘dragged into interrogation room’ as explosive interview sparks diplomatic firestorm.”

“Men who identified themselves as airport security took our passports, hauled our executive producer into a side room and then demanded to know what we spoke to Ambassador [Mike] Huckabee about,” Carlson told reporter Phillip Nieto.

His version of events was disputed by both American and Israeli authorities.

A U.S. Embassy spokesperson said Carlson “received the same passport control questions that countless visitors to Israel including Ambassador Huckabee and other diplomats receive as part of normal entrance and exit from Israel.”

“It is not accurate that Israel only was going to let Tucker into the country for the interview. The only engagement the Embassy had with Israel about his visit was to coordinate his private plane landing as part of facilitating a seamless visit. It was Tucker who chose to only come into the country for a few hours and depart. And Tucker received the same positive treatment of any visitors to Israel,” added the spokesperson.

Israel’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, issued the following statement from the country’s Airports Authority:

Contrary to the reports, Tucker Carlson and his entourage were not detained, delayed, or interrogated. Mr. Carlson and his party were politely asked a few routine questions, in accordance with standard procedures applied to many travelers.

The conversation took place in a separate room within the VIP lounge solely to protect their privacy and to avoid conducting such a discussion in public. No unusual incident occurred, and the Israel Airports Authority firmly rejects any other claims.

Online, many were amused by Carlson’s flop.

I love that Tucker Carlson leaked a dramatized and ridiculous version of events that happened to him in Israel to the Daily Mail like a d-list reality tv star. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 19, 2026

For those keeping score on the Tucker Smollet hoax, we now have: 🔸️The U.S. embassy saying Tucker's lying

🔸️Israel's Airport Authority saying he's lying

🔸️Security footage showing he's lying This scandal should be dominating conservative media. So why isn't it? pic.twitter.com/yb6NnQGJuh — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) February 19, 2026

Tucker Carlson brutally framemogged by Israeli customs agent who causes a generational cortisol spike when he politely asks him the purpose of his visit and stamps his passport in the VIP lounge. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 19, 2026

Tucker Carlson after surviving Israeli passport control: pic.twitter.com/cpuNN4rbl2 — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) February 19, 2026

Tucker Carlson paid thousands of dollars to arrive at the private Fattal terminal at Ben Gurion airport, for he and his crew to avoid the lines and crowds at the main terminal in Israel. It's a concierge service used by visiting dignitaries, Hollywood celebrities, rock stars,… pic.twitter.com/ji8qmazkRF — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 19, 2026

This is a now Meghan Markle-quality publicity setup lol was Tucker also chased through the streets of New York by dogged-yet-invisible paparazzi https://t.co/EewoFT7T5n — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) February 19, 2026

Tucker Carlson going through airport security: pic.twitter.com/tzdR4H5531 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) February 18, 2026

Tucker Carlson is a chickenshit. The guy who’s been spouting lies about Israel for the past two years,

landed today at Ben Gurion airport,

took a quick picture in the logistics zone,

tweeted it to pretend he’s actually IN Israel (so he can later claim that he’s a serious… https://t.co/ZWZ8aY7BAG — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) February 18, 2026

To Tucker Carlson, the VIP Lounge is an "interrogation room." May we all be "detained" where they serve free drinks & snacks. In short, Tucker Carlson is lying. That's why he gave the "exclusive" to his former Daily Caller employee, @nieto_phillip. No tough questions or… pic.twitter.com/4URhr53QyW — Joel Mowbray (@joelmowbray) February 18, 2026

Leave it to Tucker to get the exact same treatment Ambassador Huckabee and pretend he's being persecuted. Everyone who fell for this should be ashamed of themselves. pic.twitter.com/HnyQzxTB4s — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) February 18, 2026

BOMBSHELL: Tucker Carlson was LITERALLY GENOCIDED in Israel. Update: He was given the standard security questioning that everyone gets when they go to Israel's airport. They take security pretty seriously because of all of the Islamic terrorism. pic.twitter.com/6hi3D5uTto — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) February 18, 2026

In the past, there have been many times when I wanted to give Tucker Carlson a break because I used to watch him, because he used to report about the truth, and because I used to think he was a smart and good journalist. Therefore, my bias wanted to forgive some of the earlier… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 18, 2026

Yes, kind of like every single person who lands in Israel and has to go through security. To call Tucker an asshole at this point is to be unjust to assholes worldwide. https://t.co/BFA8LYGDVs — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 18, 2026

My guess is Tucker couldn't gotcha Huckabee, and their interview won't make news, so he had to create this "I was forced to go through security at an airport!" nonsense. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 19, 2026

— —

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!