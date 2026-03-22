Trump Official Says Americans ‘Have To Offer The President Grace’ On Rising Prices

Trump Transportation secretary Sean Duffy pleaded for “grace” for President Donald Trump Sunday as Americans continued to struggle with the high cost of living.

Duffy appeared on ABC News’s This Week where Jonathan Karl asked if Americans should hold off on buying airline tickets now that oil prices are skyrocketing due to the Iran war.

United Airlines’s CEO said last week that he’s bracing for $175 a barrel for crude oil, which could make the cost of an airplane ticket prohibitive for average Americans.

“Well, we haven’t seen a significant spike in tickets because of this conflict,” Duffy said. “Now, Scott Kirby from United said he could see oil prices go up to $170. I think airlines do well when they plan for the worst and hope for the best. So, that’s what I think is happening there.”

“But I think we have to offer the president grace,” Duffy said, continuing:

We know the president cares about the economy, gas prices for the American people. He’s talked about that frequently and often. He also cares about peace, and a lot of people don’t give him credit for that. But he’s proud of the conflicts that he resolves and he doesn’t want to see conflict. I hear him talk behind closed doors about the number of young men and women who are lost in battles around the world. He cares about that. So, I think, again, he cares about the economy, but also we can’t have Iran shooting at American bases like they have for the last several years. They can’t hold the economy hostage where 20% of the oil comes through the Strait of Hormuz. I think when you look in the long run, he’s trying to make life better for America, more secure for America, especially when you have Iran that has now missiles that we saw a couple days ago that can travel 2,500 miles and hit European capitals, and if they had nukes, even worse.

Duffy added, “So, again, this is a long-term strategy that’s going to make everyone better off and, I think, the economy stronger.”

Watch the clip above via This Week on ABC.

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