U.S. Expands Drug Boat Bombing With Military Op Against ‘Terrorist’ Group In Ecuador

The United States conducted a joint military operation to combat a “designated terrorist organization” in Ecuador, working alongside Ecuadorian forces in an operation announced by the Pentagon on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump’s bombing campaign of vessels allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Latin America and the Caribbean began in September of last year, resulting in over a hundred casualties. Forty-four strikes have been carried out, the most recent known strike occurring last Monday.

These unilateral strikes seemed to have expanded to include non-American military personnel on Tuesday, when the United States Southern Command announced its latest operation as “a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism.”

“Together, we are taking decisive action to confront narco-terrorists who have long inflicted terror, violence, and corruption on citizens throughout the hemisphere,” the statement read.

No further details were provided about the nature of the operation, save the video posted along with the statement, which appears to show around fifteen soldiers boarding helicopters.

A U.S. official who spoke to The New York Times claimed the video showed the first of an expected series of raids conducted by Ecuadorian forces and advised on by U.S. personnel. Americans are not expected to take part directly in the raids, the official said, but will provide intelligence support. Within this first operation, American forces may have taken part, though they were not in the majority.

SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan praised the members of the Ecuadorian military who took part in the operation.

“We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country,” he said.

