NEW: Alleged Drug Boat U.S. Bombed Twice Reportedly Wasn’t Even Heading to the States

The alleged drug boat hit with two American airstrikes in September was reportedly not bound for the United States.

Admiral Frank Bradley, who oversaw the controversial double-tap bombing, told lawmakers on Thursday that the boat was set to meet and transfer drugs to a larger vessel, which the military was unable to locate. This second vessel was heading for the South American country of Suriname, two sources with direct knowledge of Bradley’s remarks told CNN.

The admiral maintained that the strike was nevertheless justified, as the drugs allegedly onboard could still have made their way into the United States.

The narrative contradicts President Donald Trump’s initial statement after the strike was carried out, in which he claimed the vessel was “heading to the United States.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the same day that the boat was likely bound for Trinidad or another Caribbean country.

The airstrikes sparked controversy this week after a Washington Post report alleged that a double-tap on survivors was initiated in order to comply with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s directive to the SEAL team in charge of the operation to kill every individual on board.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers was briefed on the details of the strike by Bradley after widespread outrage over the “kill order” allegations.

The briefing included a video of the strike, which House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Jim Himes (D-CT) told reporters was “one of the most troubling things I’ve seen in my time in public service.”

Admiral Bradley denied that Hegseth gave the order, as have administration officials and Hegseth himself. The Secretary of Defense blamed the “fog of war” for the second strike during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.