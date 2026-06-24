President Donald Trump raged against the Senate and “four Republican losers” for delivering a stunning rebuke of his war in Iran.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted 50-48 to pass a war powers resolution — which instructs the president to end the war in Iran. Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) voted with the Democrats to pass the resolution. Though the resolution is not legally binding, it is a clear rejection of the president’s actions on Iran at a time when the public’s patience appears to be growing thin. (A CBS News poll on Sunday showed 78 percent of Americans want the conflict to end immediately.)

In a Truth Social post late Tuesday night, Trump lashed out at the Senate — and the four Republicans who voted with their colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

“So, I have Iran on the “ropes,” ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its President, ME, and the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote, telling the Number One Sponser (sic) of Terror in the World that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the Enemy,” Trump wrote. “Four Republican Losers voted with the Dumocrats, and Iran asked my people, ‘what does that all mean?’ These Senators have just made my job more difficult, but I will get it done, one way or the other, because I always get it done!”

Trump’s inclusion of Sen. Collins in the group of “Republican losers” is notable — given that she is running in a very close election in her home state of Maine. The Maine race is one of a handful which is likely to decide which party controls the Senate in 2027. Earlier this month, Trump awkwardly threw his support behind Collins, saying “she is a sane woman. And she’s a respected person.”

——

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!