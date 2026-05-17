President Donald Trump delighted in the primary defeat of Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) Saturday night after a months-long campaign to take him down.

In a celebratory Truth Social post late Saturfay, the president reveled in Cassidy’s failure to qualify for the June 27 Republican primary runoff to retain his Senate seat.

“Bill Cassidy, after falsely using his ‘relationship’ with me during his political career, and winning Elections because of it, voted to impeach me on preposterous charges that were fake then, and now, are criminally insane!” Trump wrote. “His disloyalty to the man who got him elected is now a part of legend, and it’s nice to see that his political career is OVER!”

Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA), whose candidacy was endorsed by Trump, was the top vote-getter Saturday night — pulling in roughly 45 percent. State treasurer John Fleming edged out Cassidy to claim the second spot in the June runoff — with 28 percent to Cassidy’s 25.

Trump added, “I’d like to thank the Great People of the State of Louisiana, and this Big Victory will only make me work even harder for your success, and all that comes with it. I LOVE YOU ALL.”

And with the takedown of Cassidy complete, the president quickly turned to another political enemy, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who faces primary voters on Tuesday.

“Tom Massie of Kentucky, the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country, is an even bigger insult to our Nation than Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who suffered an unprecedented loss tonight by not even being allowed to run in the Republican Primary,” Trump wrote in a subsequent Truth post. “This is the first time such a thing has ever happened to a sitting U.S. Senator! That’s what you get by voting to Impeach an innocent man, especially one who made it possible for Cassidy’s Senate win. Very disloyal, but Tom Massie, a major Sleazebag, is even worse! Kentucky, get this LOSER out of politics in Tuesday’s Election.”

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