Mike Nellis, former senior adviser to former Vice President Kamala Harris, was floored during a Newsmax interview when the host asked about the future of the Democratic Party before citing Elon Musk’s AI tool Grok for clarification.

Host Lidia Curanaj began, “A lot of people say that the Democrat party no longer exists. It’s kind of this far left radical abomination. I mean, let’s focus on something congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in one of those soundbites. She called for class-based internationalism.”

Curanaj continued, “It’s not a common phrase used in mainstream politics. I just stumbled over it. Today, we asked Grok for a definition, and here’s what it said: Class-based internationalism…means that the principle that workers and the working class across all countries share the same fundamental interest in opposing capitalism and should unite internationally, prioritizing class solidarity over national, ethnic, or even patriotic loyalties. You know, Mike, this this sounds like something straight out of a Marxist playbook.”

“I’m sorry, are we asking Grok on its political opinions on the panels on Newsmax?” Nellis asked.

“It’s not political opinion, it’s just the definition of what that is,” answered co-host Bob Brooks.

Nellis began by addressing the claims that Donald Trump puts America first, as he promised to do during his presidential campaign.

“There’s nothing America First about what Donald Trump is doing right now,” Nellis said. “What he’s doing is isolating the United States from all of our allies. The tariffs have made us more isolated. They’ve also made everything more expensive. Donald Trump is trying to seize Greenland, and frankly embarrassing the United States on the national stage. Forced Europe to come together. Now, the entire world order is shifting and it’s shifting away from us. And all it’s doing is making China and Russia more powerful…So, the United States has fewer and fewer allies, and we are less safe and less able to exert our influence.”

“Mike, you didn’t answer the question,” Curanaj interjected. “You didn’t answer the question. She’s calling for class-based —”

“Well, Grok answered the question for ya,” Nellis said, much to Curanaj’s irritation.

“It’s not Grok, it’s the definition!” she exclaimed.

After the interview, Nellis posted to X, “I just did a hit on Newsmax where the opening question started like this: ‘Mike, some people say the Democrat Party doesn’t exist anymore.’ Then the host immediately cut to a screenshot of Grok saying something and wanted my reaction to that, and I legitimately didn’t have one. It was so unserious. These people are losing it.”

I just did a hit on Newsmax where the opening question started like this: “Mike, some people say the Democrat Party doesn’t exist anymore.” Then the host immediately cut to a screenshot of Grok saying something and wanted my reaction to that, and I legitimately didn’t have one.… — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) February 16, 2026

