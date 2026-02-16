‘She Didn’t Come Prepared!’ Fox News Host Spars With Democrat Over AOC’s Foreign Policy Flub in Munich

Fox News host Aishah Hasnie sparred with Democratic pundit David Carlucci Monday over Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) sloppy answer on foreign policy during the Munich Security Conference.

Hasnie, filling in for Harris Faulkner, introduced the clip of AOC flubbing a question on China and Taiwan, saying, “Critics are torching AOC for this word salad flub on a basic foreign policy question.”

In the clip, the moderator asked AOC, “Would and should the U.S. actually commit U.S. troops to defend Taiwan if China were to move?”

AOC’s answer was punctuated with long pauses:

You know, I think that — this is such a, you know, I think that — this is a, a, this is, of course, a very longstanding, um, policy of the United States. And I think what we are hoping for is that we want to make sure we never get to that point.

“Look, if you’re gonna enter world politics in the global stage you gotta be better prepared on a topic that is critical — and everything you say, China watches,” Hasnie said to Carlucci.

“Yeah look. I think what we’re missing here is Republicans are just piling on the word structure of AOC when Republicans should be more concerned about pushing back against Putin’s power structure and that’s what we see. We see Marco Rubio coming, gives a good speech, you know, talks in poetry, while AOC comes and talks in prose about what are we really going to do.”

“She didn’t have a strategic answer. She didn’t come prepared,” Hasnie said.

Carlucci answered that AOC was being “reserved” in her answer.

“Remember, this is a rank-and-file member of Congress. We can’t compare that to the secretary of state that really does need to come with a solid answer of what are you doing right now,” Carlucci said. “AOC is saying, ‘Look, while Marco Rubio might be sending a Hallmark card to Europe, the Democrats are talking about a real security plan of how we’ll govern going forward and keep our allies safe and keep them close.'”

“I think you made an excellent point — this is a rank-and-file member — which raises the question why a rank-and-file member, what they were doing at the Munich Security Conference,” Hasnie said.

Watch the clip above via The Faulkner Focus on Fox News.

