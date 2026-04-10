Tara Palmeri Blasts Out Melania-Jeffrey Epstein Connections Minutes After Bombshell Presser

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Independent journalist Tara Palmeri blasted out a slew of details connecting First Lady Melania Trump and deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein minutes after Melania’s bombshell press event.

Melania Trump stunned the media world on Thursday afternoon with a surprise press event during which she lashed out over Epstein rumors and called for public hearings for the survivors in a prepared statement from the White House.

Tara Palmeri was a guest on Thursday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, just minutes after the statement. As host Jim Acosta prepared to play back the video, he asked Palmeri about her reporting and research on Melania and Epstein.

Palmeri spent several minutes drawing associations between Melania and Epstein via the modeling world and photographer Antoine Verglas:

JIM ACOSTA: I wanna play the video in a moment, but like, do we even know why Melania came out today? Why she decided to do this? It’s kind of blowing my mind, I have to say.

TARA PALMERI: I know, it is random, but maybe not so random. Perhaps they’re preempting a story that’s about to come out that ties her even closer to Jeffrey Epstein.

I don’t think, you know, I mean, the picture alone of her, Ghislaine, Jeffrey and President Trump has been almost iconic throughout this entire scandal.

And we know that she came into the modeling world. Like that is how she came to the United States, on a modeling visa through, you know, a lot of the people that were in Epstein’s orbit.

Paolo Zampoli had a rival modeling firm to Jeffrey Epstein. And he is the person who supposedly introduced uh, Melania Trump to president Trump, right?

He, he was, you know, they all were in the same circles. And you know Melania needed a visa, which is a very common thing for some foreign models that were brought into the country.

And Epstein himself had a modeling firm that he used, MC Squared, to traffic models from Eastern Europe and Russia. Right.

We even see all over the, the, the Epstein files, you know, they’re talking about girls, whether they have Shang-Yin visas, or whether they’re Russian, almost like they’re ordering them.

And what’s interesting, and what I sort of dug into before Melania had this big disclosure, was her kind of uncomfortably close ties with this photographer named Antoine Verglas. He is He was famous in the 1990s for his kind of like natural off-duty shoots, black and whites of Tyra Banks, Naomi Campbell, Crawford.

And, you know, he actually was the one who propelled Melania’s modeling career. She went from doing like kind of, in my opinion, soft core nude, porn-ish, porny type stuff like the Max photo, you know, photography that we saw in the French magazines to really like taking off in a big way through Anton Verglas.

Um, you that British GQ spread inside of, um President Trump’s plane where she’s pretty much naked except on a fur, um rug.

That was Antoine Verglas that shot it.

Also the one where she is, um. A lot of the nude shots were done by Verglas. And- Interesting. It’s interesting because, you know, Verglas remained close with Epstein after his 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution. He continued to shoot girls for Epstein.

Some of them, according to the, you know back and forth, their emails were nudes, although he disputes that.

And, you know, here’s like a quote from one of the emails, for example, in 2012, he “assumes no styling will be needed since they are nudes.”.

He’s often asked to come and shoot pictures at Epstein’s house of the girls and in certain, you know whatever way Epstein wants.

I think he wanted a Helmut Newton-style photo shoot that Verglas shot for him.

He also, Vergelas helped Jeffrey Epstein when his girlfriend needed a visa. And that’s a really big part of the modeling industry is like trying to get these girls, not just access and photos, but visas.

And we know this, Verglas was very much a part of the picture when Melania was getting her visa in the 1990s.

And they say, Melania’s team says that Epstein had nothing to do with her ability to get a visa. She (inaudible) get an Einstein visa.