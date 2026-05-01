WATCH: Pulse-Pounding New Footage Shows WHCA Gunman Casing Hallway, Sprinting Through Security

Newly released surveillance footage lays bare the moments alleged gunman Cole Allen moved through a Washington Hilton casing his route one day before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and, the next day, charging a Secret Service checkpoint as President Donald Trump attended the event.

The video, released late Thursday by U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, shows the 31-year-old suspect pacing a hallway on April 24, before returning the following evening and sprinting through security while heavily armed.

Prosecutors allege that Allen, a California resident, was armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, a .38-caliber pistol, ammunition, and multiple knives.

Today, we are releasing video already provided to U.S. District Court showing Cole Allen shoot a U.S. Secret Service officer during his attempt to assassinate the President at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly… pic.twitter.com/a8gRXkW6BH — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) April 30, 2026

Trump was due to speak at the event on April 25 when gunfire erupted outside the ballroom, prompting his evacuation alongside senior administration officials.

The footage shows Allen, who had booked a room in the hotel, calmly walking through the same corridor a day earlier, entering a nearby gym, and speaking with an attendant before leaving. The following night, timestamped at 8:23 p.m. ET, he is seen again in a long coat, retracing his steps on his way to charge the venue hall.

Minutes later, the video cuts to a Secret Service checkpoint positioned above the dinner venue.

A law enforcement dog appears to follow the suspect as he enters a doorway while officers appear to be dismantling one of two magnetometers. The dog handler pauses at the door, but then keeps moving down the hallway.

Just then, Allen suddenly emerges from the doorway and runs forward.

A Secret Service agent reacts within seconds, drawing his weapon and firing multiple rounds as Allen runs past the screening area. Additional officers are seen raising their firearms as the suspect continues through the checkpoint.

He was later tackled, though the arrest is not shown.

“Today, we are releasing video already provided to U.S. District Court showing Cole Allen shoot a U.S. Secret Service officer during his attempt to assassinate the President at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” Pirro wrote.

“There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly fire. The video also shows Allen casing the area in the Hilton Hotel the day before the attack,” she said. “My office along with the @FBI will continue this extensive investigation to bring Cole Allen to justice.”

Authorities say the injured agent was protected by body armor and did not suffer any serious harm.

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