Defiant Alex Jones Makes Startling Vow in Final InfoWars Broadcast: ‘The Real War Begins Now’

Host Alex Jones signed off his final InfoWars broadcast on Thursday night after 27 years with a defiant vow to return even as a long-running legal battle over his media properties edges toward the courts’ final say.

The shutdown comes as a dispute over the future of InfoWars moves through the courts, with satirical outlet The Onion seeking to take control of the brand that was liquidated in efforts to compensate families of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims, who won more than $1.3 billion in defamation judgments against Jones.

A Texas appeals court this week granted Jones a temporary reprieve, delaying any immediate takeover and pushing the fight toward the state’s supreme court. Meanwhile, a court-appointed receiver overseeing Jones’s assets has ceased covering operational costs, forcing the closure of the Austin studio.

“They’re turning the power off at midnight,” Jones said during the final broadcast, standing alongside staff who gathered with drinks to mark the moment. “Private detectives are coming in to close the doors. And they’re gonna act like they’ve got their big ass victory.”

🎥VIDEO: Alex Jones Signs Off at INFOWARS For The Last Time! “We Commit Ourselves to God in This Holy Fight, We Are Committed and If God Stands With Us, Who Can Stand Against Us!” 🔴WATCH THE STREAM!👇https://t.co/oljUAKaX17 pic.twitter.com/6rjdTymw0A — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 1, 2026

Jones used his final moments on air to lash out at The Onion and signal his plan for a defiant comeback.

“The state court just blocked the little rat-confessed Satanists from coming in to wear our skin for months while we launched our operation,” he said, referring to the stalled takeover bid.

He claimed a new venture was already prepared to launch, insisting he retained control of his future output.

“And I will sit there and live in a modest house with a modest car, which I love. And they think, ‘Oh, we’ll take your money,’ Joe, shut up. I’m ready to die for this,” he said. “You think taking money from me does something? It makes me want to strangle you spiritually. It’s a joke. It, like, empowers me.”

As Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” played, Jones downed his drink and declared: “The next phase starts, the real war begins now. It’s the nuclear age.”

Soon after, the show’s website went down, with a holding page simply reading: “Off Air.”

Control of InfoWars now rests with the courts.

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