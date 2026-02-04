WATCH: Shamwow Guy Drops First Ad In Run For Congress — And It’s Really Something

Offer Vince Shlomi, better known as the “ShamWow guy,” released his first campaign ad on Sunday in his bid for Texas’s 31st Congressional District– and it’s a wild ride.

Shlomi, a former infomercial fixture, announced his bid for Rep. John Carter’s (TX-31) seat in November, vowing to “destroy wokeism” and as a tribute to the late Charlie Kirk, whose death he claimed was the “catalyst” for his campaign.

That anti-woke message was featured prominently in Shlomi’s first ad, which showcased his classic infomercial showmanship, a promise to “slam chop the nuts out of woke,” and a talking fetus.

“I’m going to soak up the swap, clean the house, and pick up those liberal tears at the same time,” Schlomi vowed in the ad. “I’m going to slap chop the nuts out of the woke, making less bluehead commies and more red-blooded Americans.”

Schlomi also took a swipe at incumbent Carter, who himself is running for reelection, opening the ad by likening the eighty-four-year-old congressman to former President Joe Biden.

“I’m running for Congress against this guy,” said Shlomi, holding up a picture of Carter. “Stop having a politician that’s worse than Biden.”

The style of the video is deeply in line with his “ShamWow” towel past. An animated Shlomi sold his vision for Texas– wearing his classic headset style microphone and polo shirt– while stock-esque images flashed over the screen.

After Shlomi urged his viewers to “vote for me so I can represent you and the ones that can’t stand up for themselves,” an x-ray style image of a fetus appeared on screen above a “paid for” tagline that included “Shamwow” in Shlomi’s full name.

The fetus turned to camera, pumped its fist, and proclaimed, “Vote for Shamwow!”

Watch above via The Shamwow Guy.

