President Donald Trump threatened to “bomb the sh*t” out of Iran if the Islamic regime fails to reach a peace deal with the U.S.

Speaking to Fox News reporter Trey Yingst from the White House Situation Room on Wednesday, Trump said that the U.S. launched 49 tomahawk missiles in an attack he described as “violent and vicious.”

Yingst detailed the call during his appearance on Fox & Friends on Thursday morning.

He told F&F co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Lawrence Jones that Trump “is now negotiating with bombs” and top Iranian officials called the president directly, “asking him to stop the bombing.”

If they don’t sign a “good faith deal,” “We’ll bomb the sh*t out of them tonight.”

Yingst said:

When we step back here, the president is now negotiating with bombs. He told me overnight that if they are unwilling to sign an agreement, we’ll bomb the S out of them tonight. And so this is really expected to be ongoing if the Iranians are unwilling to make that good faith deal. But the sense that I got speaking with President Trump, who was inside the Situation room during our call — and he was alongside vice president JD Vance and special envoys Kushner and Witkoff — is that the United States understands who they’re dealing with. Vice President Vance, who is leading is negotiations, really laid out exactly who the Iranians are and he has a firm grasp on the games they’re trying to play at the negotiating table and President Trump is fed up with that. And he said the Iranians have been tapping the U.S. along, and he’s not going to stand for it. That is why he launched these strikes overnight to put new pressure on the Iranian regime. These were much more extensive than what we saw before. 49 tomahawk missiles soaring through the sky and ultimately slamming into these targets within inches of the location they were expected to hit. The president was getting real-time updates in the situation room ordering these strikes overnight. And again, we do expect more strikes to continued if the Iranians do not sign on the dotted line.

If the threat rings familiar, that’s because Trump once claimed to have used it against Vladimir Putin if he ever bombed Ukraine, according to an audio recording leaked in 2024.

“With Putin I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the shit out of Moscow. I’m telling you I have no choice,’” Trump is heard telling wealthy donors in the audio, which was revealed on CNN’s The Source With Kaitlin Collins. “And then he goes, like, ‘I don’t believe you.’ But he believed me 10 percent.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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