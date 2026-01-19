WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage Reveals Extent of 100+ Vehicle Pileup in Michigan That Injured At Least 10

Incredible drone footage captured the extent of a 100-plus vehicle pileup in white-out conditions on a Michigan highway on Monday.

CNN’s Danny Freeman called the aerials “just extraordinary.”

“We’re now getting a closer look at that massive 100-car pileup along a Michigan highway,” Freeman said. “I mean, look at this right here. It’s wild!”

Freeman said the pileup happened about 24 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.

“And the aerials are just extraordinary. Look at this! It goes on and on and on,” he exclaimed while playing video of dozens of jackknifed semi-trucks.

🚨BREAKING: Drone video shows a massive 100+ vehicle pileup in Michigan with injuries reported amid dangerous winter conditions. Stay with FOX Weather for the latest information: pic.twitter.com/zN8MeNWyVf — FOX Weather (@foxweather) January 19, 2026

Captain Jake Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at least 10 people were injured in the pileup.

“They’re all minor injuries, which were very grateful for,” Sparks said. “They’ve all been transported to area hospitals now via ambulance. In addition, there’s about 25 people that we were able to get on buses, motorists that were stranded in the area and they were safely transported to an area high school so that they can reunify with the family and friends to get rides out of the area.”

Sparks said officials shut down a five-mile stretch of highway as they work to clear the area.

CNN anchor Erica Hill asked Sparks what his message would be to drivers navigating snowy conditions.

“I’d say that a lot of times people think that they are safe drivers, and so they think that the weather conditions don’t affect them,” Sparks said. “But I would just say that you can’t control what other drivers are doing, first of all, and when you have limited visibility coupled with limited stopping distance because of snowy or icy roads, there’s nothing you can do sometimes to prevent a crash.”

He added, “So even if you believe that you’re a safe driver you know, circumstances around you could still lead to a crash. And I would encourage the public, unless you have somewhere that you must be, and it’s an emergency for you to have a necessary travel, that you stay off the roadway until this weather system passes.”

