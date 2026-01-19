CNN Medical Analyst Calls for ‘A Bipartisan Congressional Inquiry’ Into Trump’s Mental Fitness After Letter to Norway PM

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner urged Congress to act following President Donald Trump’s unhinged letter to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre blaming Norway for driving him to acquire Greenland.

Reiner posted to X on Monday, “This letter, and the fact that the president directed that it be distributed to other European countries, should trigger a bipartisan congressional inquiry into presidential fitness.”

Reiner served as a cardiologist to former Vice President Dick Cheney. He recently spoke out about Trump’s admission to taking a larger dose of aspirin than recommended, saying Trump’s reasoning “makes no sense.”

Trump’s letter, which was first reported Sunday by PBS read:

Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a “right of ownership” anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT.

Støre issued a terse reply to Trump, reaffirming Norway’s support for Greenland and Denmark, and addressing Trump’s preoccupation with the Peace Prize.

“As regards the Nobel Peace Prize, I have clearly explained, including to president Trump what is well known, the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee and not the Norwegian Government,” Støre said.

In the hours since Trump’s text was confirmed as legitimate, critics have flooded social media with questions about the president’s mental state, with some urging Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Norway has joined France, Germany, the UK, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Finland, in denouncing Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland from Denmark in the interest of U.S. “national security.”