WATCH: Thousands Rally for Anti-ICE Protest in Minneapolis After Shooting of Renee Good

Video out of Minneapolis showed what MS NOW estimated were “tens of thousands” of anti-ICE protesters demanding federal troops leave their city in the wake of the officer-involved shooting death of 37-year-old Renee Good.

Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul’s Mary McGuire reported from the huge gathering that has been growing since Good’s death on Wednesday.

“Thousands of people braved the bitter cold on Saturday to come out and make their voices heard,” McGuire began. “Their message was clear: They want ICE out of the city of Minneapolis, and they are furious over the killing of Renee Good.”

McGuire said Saturday’s protests began at the city’s Powderhorn Park, less than a mile from where Good was shot and killed by ICE officer Jonathan Ross.

Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee organized the protest march that “weaved through the city’s central neighborhood, stopped by the site where Good was killed on Portland Avenue, and then ended back at Powderhorn Park,” McGuire reported.

“People chanted things like, ‘Immigrants are welcome here,’ and ‘ICE has got to go,'” McGuire said.

One demonstrator referenced George Floyd when he told McGuire, “There was another instance of someone in our city being killed, being murdered by law enforcement, and I’m ready to be done with it.”

Another protester said, “I love my community, I love my city, and I hate what’s happening to it with people who, frankly aren’t from here, coming in and telling us who should be here. And when it comes down to loving my neighbor, I’m just going to love my neighbor.”

McGuire said that a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter kept an eye on the protesters from the sky, but she didn’t see any Minneapolis police present at the march.

“I do want to mention that things stayed completely peaceful for what we saw during this massive march here,” McGuire said, adding that several more marches and protests were scheduled throughout the weekend.

Watch the clip above via Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul.