White House border czar Tom Homan pleaded with ICE critics and protesters to “tone down” the rhetoric following an ICE agent shooting and killing a 37-year-old mother in Minneapolis.

Homan joined Dr. Phil McGraw on The Dr. Phil Podcast on Friday as protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis to protest ICE over the death of Renee Good. The Minneapolis mother was shot and killed by an agent since identified as Jonathan Ross after obstructing a roadway for agents. Footage from various angles — including the agent’s perspective — have not cooled down fiery debate around what happened.

ICE officials have insisted the agent acted in self defense as Good used her car as a weapon. Critics have meanwhile argued excessive force and claimed Good was only trying to leave the scene. The FBI is currently investigating.

Police declared an unlawful assembly in Minneapolis on Friday night and detained dozens of protesters. Reports have indicated other tensions on the ground as well. NewsNation correspondent Ali Bradley had to shut down a report after protesters insulted her and called the crew Nazis for reading ICE’s statement on the shooting. She also reported protester smashed out the windows of an official vehicle.

During his conversation with Dr. Phil, Homan offered a message to those criticizing and targeting ICE.

Homan said:

I’m begging. Tone down the rhetoric. In my career, I’ve buried Border Patrol agents, I’ve buried ICE agents, and the saddest thing I’ve ever had to do is hand a folded flag to a spouse or a child. I don’t want to see anybody die. Anybody. The people we’re looking for, even the worst of the worst. I don’t want to see anybody die. So, for God’s sake, let’s tone the reddit down. Less blood. I don’t want to see more bloodshed. I didn’t want to see blood from day one.

Homan admitted he isn’t entirely hopeful on the matter.

“With the rhetoric now, comparing ICE to murders and the Chief Secret Police, I’m afraid this is not over,” he said.

“I’m afraid you’re right,” Dr. Phil responded.

