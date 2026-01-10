‘See What Happens!’ ICE Boss Dares Philly Sheriff to Arrest Agents After Saying They ‘Don’t Want This Smoke’

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons dared Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal to follow through on her threat to arrest immigration agents who come to her city and “commit a crime” while appearing on The Big Weekend Show on Fox News on Saturday.

Bilal made her brash comments on Thursday, one day after 37-year-old Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Good blocked traffic and appeared to hit the officer with her SUV before she was shot multiple times.

The sheriff called ICE “fake, made-up law enforcement” at a press conference and warned “You don’t want this smoke.” She also said her police department would “bring it” against any ICE agents who “commit a crime.”

Fox News played a clip of Bilal’s comments on Saturday before contributor Guy Benson asked Lyons for his reaction. The ICE boss was not thrilled.

“First off Guy, any time you pit law enforcement officers against law enforcement officers, it makes nobody safe,” Lyons said.

He then said the “increased rhetoric” from Bilal and other ICE critics is making it harder for agents to safely do their jobs.

“I’m not one for big banter or bluster, buy my message to the sheriff is: try it. Try [and] arrest my folks and see what happens,” Lyons said.

Lyons added a moment later that he did not want to step on any announcement from President Donald Trump, but that ICE would “bring more agents [in] to help” with Minneapolis raids.

His comments came a day after White House border czar Tom Homan pleaded with ICE critics to “tone down” the rhetoric following the shooting.

Homan told Dr. Phil:

I’m begging. Tone down the rhetoric. In my career, I’ve buried Border Patrol agents, I’ve buried ICE agents, and the saddest thing I’ve ever had to do is hand a folded flag to a spouse or a child. I don’t want to see anybody die. Anybody. The people we’re looking for, even the worst of the worst. I don’t want to see anybody die. So, for God’s sake, let’s tone the reddit down. Less blood. I don’t want to see more bloodshed. I didn’t want to see blood from day one.

