What Erika Kirk and Candace Owens Had to Say After Their 4-and-1/2-Hour Sit-Down

Erika Kirk and Candace Owens took to social media Monday night to separately confirm they had completed their long-awaited conversation about the murder of Kirk’s late husband.

In the aftermath of the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, Owens spread multiple baseless conspiracy theories about the incident. Among those theories was the idea that the U.S. military was somehow involved in the assassination.

Erika, Charlie’s widow, publicly pleaded for Owens to stop spreading theories about her late husband. And on Sunday, Kirk announced that she was set to meet with Owens on Monday for a “private, in-person discussion.”

A little after 8 p.m. ET, Owens confirmed the meeting took place with a tweet:

Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did. We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent. I will of course have a full rundown for you all tomorrow as I am currently exhausted, but I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed.

Ten minutes later, Erika shared a similar sentiment with a tweet of her own.

“Had a very productive conversation with @RealCandaceO,” she said. “More to come from both of us. Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work.”

