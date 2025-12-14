Erika Kirk to Meet With Candace Owens After Pleading With Her to Stop Spreading Conspiracy Theories





Erika Kirk on Sunday announced she is meeting with Candace Owens, just days after pleading with Owens to stop spreading conspiracy theories about the murder of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

In an X post, Erika Kirk said the two would be meeting on Monday. She also said she was postponing all livestreams and social media posts until after their conversation — which is happening on the same day Turning Point USA was planning on hosting a livestream to address the flurry of conspiracy theories from Owens.

“Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15,” Erika Kirk posted. “[Owens] and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you.”

Their meeting comes after Owens has thrown out a number of farfetched ideas on what really happened to Kirk when he was shot and killed at a Turning Point USA event in September.

Last week, Owens said she was ready to “blow this case open” with her latest theory — that the U.S. military was involved in killing Kirk.

Her other theories include claiming Kirk was killed by pro-Israel henchmen who were upset he was starting to have “rational thoughts about Israel” in the months before his death, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron authorizing a hit squad, including “one Israeli,” to take out Kirk.

Owens has also implicated some of Kirk’s friends at Turning Point USA and The Charlie Kirk Show in his death, prompting them to challenge Owens to attend an in-person event at which they plan to debunk her claims later this month. That event appears to be put on pause, at least for now.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson soon after Kirk was shot and killed at a TPUSA event in September; he faces seven charges, including aggravated murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Robinson was turned in by his family.

Erika Kirk has made it clear she is not happy with Owens constantly sharing her theories with her millions of subscribers.

When asked by new CBS News boss Bari Weiss this week about what Owens has been saying, Erika Kirk’s message was: “Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop.”

She also told Fox News that it was okay to go after her, but she was angry Owens was going after her family and her “Turning Point USA family.”

Owens followed that up by saying Erika Kirk’s recent comments are not “passing the vibe check.”

“You are not changing my mind about the fact that something weird happened that day and that TPUSA is acting funny because you give an impassioned plea,” she added.