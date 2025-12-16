‘The Trump Era Is Ending’: Political World Rocked by Bombshell Susie Wiles Tell-All
White House chief of staff Susie Wiles held nothing back in a series of on-the-record interviews with Vanity Fair in which she compared her boss’s personality to that of an alcoholic, submitted that Vice President JD Vance has been “a conspiracy theorist for a decade,” accused Elon Musk of being an “avowed ketamine” and excoriated Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.
On Tuesday, after Chris Whipple’s piece about his extensive conversations with Wiles went live, the political world marveled that Wiles would open up in such a manner.
“The Trump era is ending,” declared former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. “When top advisors feel emboldened to speak so candidly, something’s up. And I think the reaction to Rob Reiner, by all accounts a decent person with a troubled child from both the right and left is more than a surface crack.”
Wiles herself denied that her comments had been characterized correctly, issuing a statement that read:
The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.
Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.
The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade.
None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!
And for her part, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to downplay the story by showering Wiles with praise, writing: “Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has helped President Trump achieve the most successful first 11 months in office of any President in American history. President Trump has no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie. The entire Administration is grateful for her steady leadership and united fully behind her.”
But others were hardly convinced by the administration’s united front.
“It’s hard to square the image of Susie Wiles as this smart, disciplined operator with the person who decided to divulge all of the Administration’s secrets to Vanity Fair in exchange for a photo shoot,” observed Pod Save America‘s Dan Pfeiffer.
His co-host, Jon Favreau, mused that “It’s fun to think about how many different court documents will include quotes from Vanity Fair’s Susie Wiles interview.”
“I just… don’t understand why Susie Wiles agreed to do this?” tweeted Business Insider’s Bryan Metzger.
“Huh. Susie Wiles apparently pullin’ that ripcord and yelling ‘¡Adios, muchachos!'” suggested National Review‘s Jeff Blehar.
“Haven’t read the article yet, but sounds like a dramatic exit interview from Susie Wiles,” chimed in The Bulwark’s Bill Kristol.
