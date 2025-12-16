‘The Trump Era Is Ending’: Political World Rocked by Bombshell Susie Wiles Tell-All

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles held nothing back in a series of on-the-record interviews with Vanity Fair in which she compared her boss’s personality to that of an alcoholic, submitted that Vice President JD Vance has been “a conspiracy theorist for a decade,” accused Elon Musk of being an “avowed ketamine” and excoriated Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

On Tuesday, after Chris Whipple’s piece about his extensive conversations with Wiles went live, the political world marveled that Wiles would open up in such a manner.

“The Trump era is ending,” declared former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. “When top advisors feel emboldened to speak so candidly, something’s up. And I think the reaction to Rob Reiner, by all accounts a decent person with a troubled child from both the right and left is more than a surface crack.”

Wiles herself denied that her comments had been characterized correctly, issuing a statement that read:

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history. Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team. The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade. None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!

And for her part, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to downplay the story by showering Wiles with praise, writing: “Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has helped President Trump achieve the most successful first 11 months in office of any President in American history. President Trump has no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie. The entire Administration is grateful for her steady leadership and united fully behind her.”

But others were hardly convinced by the administration’s united front.

“It’s hard to square the image of Susie Wiles as this smart, disciplined operator with the person who decided to divulge all of the Administration’s secrets to Vanity Fair in exchange for a photo shoot,” observed Pod Save America‘s Dan Pfeiffer.

His co-host, Jon Favreau, mused that “It’s fun to think about how many different court documents will include quotes from Vanity Fair’s Susie Wiles interview.”

“I just… don’t understand why Susie Wiles agreed to do this?” tweeted Business Insider’s Bryan Metzger.

“Huh. Susie Wiles apparently pullin’ that ripcord and yelling ‘¡Adios, muchachos!'” suggested National Review‘s Jeff Blehar.

“Haven’t read the article yet, but sounds like a dramatic exit interview from Susie Wiles,” chimed in The Bulwark’s Bill Kristol.

But wait, there’s so much more:

Susie Wiles has apparently been bad mouthing the Trump administration nonstop to a journalist. NYT: Over the course of 11 interviews, Ms. Wiles offered pungent assessments of the president and his team: Mr. Trump “has an alcoholic’s personality.” Vice President JD Vance has… — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) December 16, 2025

I sincerely hope no one starts talking about Susie Wiles as in any way admirable b/c she realizes and is willing to say publicly that the band of sociopaths she's been enabling for eleven months are, in fact, a band of sociopaths. Enabling sociopaths wielding great power is bad! — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) December 16, 2025

The Susie Wiles interview seems like a major unforced error. There was no need to get profiled for Vanity Fair Her comments were uncharacteristically careless, and she came off as undermining the Administration’s messaging and belittling her boss Tbf I’m sure this is extremely… https://t.co/GhcobGyS9H pic.twitter.com/POepA8KBf4 — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) December 16, 2025

This Susie Wiles interview is wild. But also shows that she really does see herself as a facilitator for Trump, not a strategist employed by him: Openly disagreeing with the boss on a host of big fronts with apparently zero thought that she might not be the right fit — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 16, 2025

Susie Wiles is an exceptional chief of staff. I have had the privilege of working in President Trump's White House for every single minute of his two terms. Let me be very clear: It has never worked this well or been more oriented towards accomplishing what he wants to… https://t.co/9SgsvNZZwn — Russ Vought (@russvought) December 16, 2025

This seems to have been an entirely avoidable outcome. Just don't talk to Vanity Fair reporters! Simple stuff here. Maybe Susie Wiles isn't as wily as we thought… https://t.co/wHQGhrw0Ny — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) December 16, 2025

Wiles is just useless. https://t.co/IjbQAZmOg7 — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) December 16, 2025

Why would Susie Wiles grant huge access to Vanity Fair? And then be incredibly candid with them? Baffling (unless you know the reality that Trumpworld not-so-secretly loves the media attention)https://t.co/seu66usPpp — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) December 16, 2025

Fun fact: back in the day, DeSantis fired Wiles because she kept leaking stories to the media, to shape the news cycle and push her own (rather than his) agenda. On the one hand: a bit of a backfire given her contribution to Trump's victory. But rather amusing today. — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) December 16, 2025

Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles seems surprised that Vanity Fair took her comments from 11 separate interviews out of context. https://t.co/eO7EGGnCmT — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) December 16, 2025

Susie Wiles seems to basically have seen the writing on the wall for this failing administration and said screw it, I’m going on record — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) December 16, 2025

