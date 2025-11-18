‘What the Hell Is Going On?’ The Internet Melts Down Over Bombshell Allegation From Olivia Nuzzi’s Ex
Ryan Lizza, the veteran journalist who was engaged to Olivia Nuzzi when the news broke that she had been having an affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last year, revealed that she had previously cheated on him with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford in a post published on his Substack on Monday.
Lizza’s revelation came just hours after the first excerpt of Nuzzi’s tell-all about her affair with Kennedy, American Canto, was published by Vanity Fair. In his post, Lizza walked readers through the two journalists’ relationship under the headline “How I Found Out.” At the end of the post, it is revealed that the post is about Sanford, rather than Kennedy.
Unsurprisingly, social media lost its mind over this wild twist in an already sordid tale.
“Am I the only journalist who doesn’t live like some kind of knock-off Rockefeller heir? What the hell is going on?” asked The Reload’s Stephen Gutowski.
“I dare you to read this and not exclaim ‘holy shit!’ when you reach the end. (Can’t wait for Part 2!)” mused Damon Linker.
“M Night Shyamalan punched a hole through his wall after getting to the twist at the end,” joked Max Steele.
“Read the whole thing and stay tuned for the end. It’s absolutely bonkers and NOT what you’re expecting,” advised NewsBusters’ Curtis Houck.
“I’ll confess: didn’t see the twist at the end coming,” admitted Chuck Todd.
But wait, there’s so much more.
And somehow even Keith Olbermann – despite his rather unflattering role in the saga – saw fit to weigh in.
