‘What the Hell Is Going On?’ The Internet Melts Down Over Bombshell Allegation From Olivia Nuzzi’s Ex

Ryan Lizza, the veteran journalist who was engaged to Olivia Nuzzi when the news broke that she had been having an affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last year, revealed that she had previously cheated on him with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford in a post published on his Substack on Monday.

Lizza’s revelation came just hours after the first excerpt of Nuzzi’s tell-all about her affair with Kennedy, American Canto, was published by Vanity Fair. In his post, Lizza walked readers through the two journalists’ relationship under the headline “How I Found Out.” At the end of the post, it is revealed that the post is about Sanford, rather than Kennedy.

Unsurprisingly, social media lost its mind over this wild twist in an already sordid tale.

“Am I the only journalist who doesn’t live like some kind of knock-off Rockefeller heir? What the hell is going on?” asked The Reload’s Stephen Gutowski.

Am I the only journalist who doesn't live like some kind of knock-off Rockefeller heir? What the hell is going on? https://t.co/l5WOLTKzAe — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 18, 2025

“I dare you to read this and not exclaim ‘holy shit!’ when you reach the end. (Can’t wait for Part 2!)” mused Damon Linker.

I dare you to read this and not exclaim "holy shit!" when you reach the end. (Can't wait for Part 2!) https://t.co/nZdKvrUZBK — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) November 18, 2025

“M Night Shyamalan punched a hole through his wall after getting to the twist at the end,” joked Max Steele.

M Night Shyamalan punched a hole through his wall after getting to the twist at the end. https://t.co/n40PfxKknU — Max Steele (@maxasteele) November 18, 2025

“Read the whole thing and stay tuned for the end. It’s absolutely bonkers and NOT what you’re expecting,” advised NewsBusters’ Curtis Houck.

Read the whole thing and stay tuned for the end. It's absolutely bonkers and NOT what you're expecting. https://t.co/MqfIkkyzPk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 18, 2025

“I’ll confess: didn’t see the twist at the end coming,” admitted Chuck Todd.

I’ll confess: didn’t see the twist at the end coming. https://t.co/RnAoroG3Y0 — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) November 18, 2025

But wait, there’s so much more.

This is, all of it, an absolute shitshow, a wholly undignified spectacle of recklessness and promiscuity among people who all come across as immensely psychologically damaged – and it is absolutely superb entertainment value. Fully invested in the entire tawdry business now. https://t.co/mk4MDOxcRw — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) November 18, 2025

Holy crap! Think ya know where this one’s going? Think again. Wow. https://t.co/yR4lwyXM3b — Robert A. George (@RobGeorge) November 18, 2025

Ok. You might not like Lizza and you might be done with the Nuzzi story. But this is well written and it has a jaw-dropping twist at the end that rivals Vader being Luke’s father or the end of The Prestige. Bravo, man. Bravo. https://t.co/hvs40bDxZC — Noble Art Understander (@UnderstanderArt) November 18, 2025

somewhere, a New York Post editor is ruining their reporter's dinner plans https://t.co/3wOZl51J4y — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) November 18, 2025

So if I have this right, Ryan Lizza stuck with Olivia Nuzzi through three separate incidents where she cheated on him with some dude who was 30 years older than her? That's a lot to put up with from Joan Midion. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 18, 2025

Olivia Nuzzi was all about that life and I unironically respect the hell out of it. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 18, 2025

In Olivia Nuzzi’s defense I heard Mark Sanford approached her and said “May I meet with you?” Women can’t resist that kind of charm offensive — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 18, 2025

And somehow even Keith Olbermann – despite his rather unflattering role in the saga – saw fit to weigh in.

Ryan Lizza appears to be accusing Olivia Nuzzi of an affair with Mark Sanford when she was covering HIM in 2020? 🤦🏼‍♂️https://t.co/QHDDpySaA4 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 18, 2025

