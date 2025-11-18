CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins dropped a pile of receipts on President Donald Trump over his claim that deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein’s friends were “all Democrats,” listing in great detail Trump’s long association with Epstein.

During an Oval Office event Monday, Trump completely reversed himself on releasing the Epstein Files, and tried to deflect to Democrats in the process.

“We have nothing to do with Epstein. The Democrats do. All of his friends were Democrats,” Trump said, naming several of them.

On Monday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, the anchor torpedoed those comments with videos and quotes from Epstein and Trump himself:

COLLINS: And none of the people there have been mentioned — that the President mentioned have been accused of doing anything wrong. They’ve each put out their own statements, regarding Jeffrey Epstein. And neither has the President, for that matter. His own friendship with Epstein in the 90s and the early 2000s is well-documented.

Here they are, in 1992, together at a party, at his Mar-a-Lago Club in South Florida.

Then, in 1993, Epstein was a guest at the President’s wedding to Marla Maples at The Plaza Hotel.

There’s flight logs that show Trump traveled on Epstein’s jet, four times, in 1993, twice in 1994, again in 1995, and then in 1997.

Here are the two of them, chatting in 1999, before that Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, in New York.

Then, in 2002, the President told New York Magazine, obviously, long before he took office, that he had known Epstein for 15 years, and he called him a terrific guy.

He also said that Epstein is, quote, “A lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” Several years later, the President and Epstein had a falling out when Trump says he threw Epstein out of his club because he, quote, Stole young women who were working for him at his spa.

And during a legal deposition in 2010, Jeffrey Epstein confirmed, what the images that I just showed you reveal, that despite what the President is now claiming, before that falling out, he and Epstein had socialized for years.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you ever had a personal relationship with Donald Trump?

JEFFREY EPSTEIN, AMERICAN FINANCIER AND CHILD SEX OFFENDER: What do you mean by personal relationships?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you socialized with him?

EPSTEIN: Yes, sir.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes?

EPSTEIN: Yes, sir.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you ever socialized with Donald Trump in the presence of females under the age of 18?

EPSTEIN: Though I’d like to answer that question, at least today, I’m going to have to assert my 5th, 6th and 14th Amendment rights, sir.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COLLINS: None of this, of course, is evidence that Trump did anything wrong, nor does it suggest that he was involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. It does, however, showcase their own association, as he is directing his Justice Department now, to investigate the Democrats who were named in those new Epstein emails.