Woman Who ‘Credibly Accused’ Trump of Sex With a Minor Reportedly Had Her Records Removed From Epstein Files

The New Republic reported this week that accusations made by a woman who “credibly accused Donald Trump of having sex with a minor he met through Jeffrey Epstein,” appeared to have been removed from the Epstein files.

TNR reporter Edith Olmsted wrote that “A 21-page slideshow buried in the massive trove of Epstein-related documents included allegations that sometime between 1983 and 1985, Trump forced a woman to give him oral sex when she was in her early teens,” Olmsted wrote. “When the woman bit down on Trump’s exposed penis, he allegedly punched her in the head and kicked her out. That same woman told the DOJ that Epstein had introduced her to Trump in 1984.”

The report continued:

Justice Department records indicate that the FBI spoke to this woman not once but at least four separate times, according to independent journalists Roger Sollenberger and Nina Burleigh. Now those records appear to have been removed from public viewing — despite the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires all documents relating to the alleged sex trafficker to be made public.

The report went on to say that Sollenberger found the interview records “in a separate database of documents downloaded from the government’s public files on Epstein.”

The FBI recorded the first interview on August 9, 2019 — “the day before Epstein was found dead in his jail cell,” Olmsted wrote.

Before the House Judiciary Committee this month, Attorney General Pam Bondi “insisted that there was ‘no evidence’ that Trump had committed any crime — adding to the growing pile of denials from Trump officials that constitute a sweeping cover-up of the president’s alleged wrongdoing,” TNR reported.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he did nothing wrong and has been “totally exonerated” in the Epstein files.

On Thursday, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor became the first member of Britain’s royal family to be arrested in 350 years, due to his ties to Epstein.

Trump called Andrew’s arrest “a shame” and “a very sad thing.”

Read The New Republic story here.

