Lefty Pundit Accidentally Drove Into Oncoming Traffic While Chasing ICE Vehicle During Magazine Profile

Liberal pundit Will Stancil just had another profile written about his work hounding ICE agents in Minnesota — but the story almost got unintentionally killed. Why? Because Stancil drove down the wrong side of a one-way street while the reporter joined him on one of his anti-ICE missions.

Here is what The Verge’s Gaby Del Valle wrote about Stancil’s driving in her Friday article:

We were in unfamiliar territory. That this wasn’t Stancil’s turf was clear. At one point, he took a left when he should’ve taken a right, and [The Verge’s photographer] Jack had to tell him Cleveland Avenue was actually the other way. A few minutes later, Stancil went the wrong way down a one-way street, accidentally maneuvering us into oncoming traffic. Stancil’s driving was, for the most part, erratic.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and the piece — titled Will Stancil, Man of the People or Just Annoying? — came out. Del Valle chronicled Stancil’s obsession with tracking vehicles he believes are tied to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

“Stancil told me about a Chevy Silverado he’d seen on the street that was a ‘confirmed ICE vehicle’ despite being ‘highly unconventional,'” Del Valle wrote.

She added the Silverado was Stancil’s “white whale” and he was “desperate” to find it. The story included a photo of Stancil posing next to his 2011 Honda Fit, which he uses to follow suspected ICE agents around.

If his anti-ICE work sounds familiar, that’s because you may have seen him on social media, where he is a frequent poster. Stancil has 157,400 posts between X and Bluesky.

There have been a few other stories about how he “tirelessly tracks DHS vehicles” as well, with Stancil telling Racket MN he was “radicalized into action” against ICE last year.

“It’s not just bravado. It’s that I think it’s important to demonstrate that these are bluffs, that they’re trying to frighten us, but they don’t actually have the authority to do it,” Stancil told NPR last week about confronting immigration agents.

Stancil does not seem thrilled with The Verge’s story, with him calling it “snarky” on Bluesky.

